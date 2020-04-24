

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) announced the appointment of Steve Francis as Chief Executive Officer. In February, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer until 31 December 2020. The permanent appointment results from a search process led by the Chairman.



Andrew Allner, Chairman, said: 'Steve has demonstrated strong leadership in the most testing circumstances since his original appointment. His ability to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 environment, at the same time as getting the leadership team focused on the strategic priorities to ensure the future success of SIG, has been exceptional.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIG-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de