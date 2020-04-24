Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858266 ISIN: GB0006776081 Ticker-Symbol: PES 
Tradegate
23.04.20
14:12 Uhr
5,068 Euro
-0,102
-1,97 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0545,10610:08
5,0145,09210:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEARSON PLC5,068-1,97 %