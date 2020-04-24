Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EARV ISIN: GB00B06QFB75 Ticker-Symbol: I5G 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
08:01 Uhr
8,275 Euro
+0,040
+0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4058,73010:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IG GROUP
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC8,275+0,49 %