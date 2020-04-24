

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported that its revenue in the first 36 trading days of the 61 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 is estimated to be around 173 million pounds. The Group said it has continued to see high levels of client trading activity and further increases in the number of active clients.



For fiscal 2020, the Group projects operating expenses, excluding variable remuneration, to increase by around 40 million pounds, to 300 million pounds. The company previously guided that operating expenses, excluding variable remuneration, to increase by around 30 million pounds, to 290 million pounds.



The Board reiterated that it expects to maintain the 43.2 pence per share annual dividend until the Group's earnings allow the company to resume progressive dividends.



