

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. Inc. announced further positive results from the Phase III PROfound trial of Lynparza or olaparib in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC who have a homologous recombination repair gene mutation or HRRm and have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal agent or NHA treatments.



Results from the trial showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) with Lynparza versus enzalutamide or abiraterone in men with mCRPC selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations, a subpopulation of HRR gene mutations.



The Phase III PROfound trial had met its primary endpoint in August 2019, showing significantly improved radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in men with mutations in BRCA1/2 or ATM genes, and had met a key secondary endpoint of rPFS in the overall HRRm population.



The safety and tolerability profile of Lynparza was generally consistent with previous trials. The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.



