Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850226 ISIN: US0258161092 Ticker-Symbol: AEC1 
Tradegate
24.04.20
13:32 Uhr
78,40 Euro
+2,03
+2,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0778,5613:38
78,0378,5413:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY78,40+2,66 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 14,83
Hebel: 5,33
mit moderatem Hebel