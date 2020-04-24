

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. recalled about 102,400 units of Leviton 50 ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlets over electrical shock hazard concerns, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed. These include about 4,400 units sold in Canada.



The company said the electrical connection devices can have mislabeled terminal markings, leading to an electrical shock hazard.



The recall involves Leviton 50-ampere, non-NEMA electrical connectors, plugs, receptacles and inlet attachment devices that are used to transmit power to electrical equipment that is not hard-wired to a power source.



Leviton is printed on the devices, with date codes found on the back cover of connectors and plugs, the side housing of receptacles and inlets, and on the label of each box. Only electrical connectors without a blue dot on the device and packaging are included in this recall.



The company received four reports of mismarked devices, including one report of a consumer who received an electrical shock. There were also three reports of minor property damage to equipment with which the devices were being used.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled devices, disconnect power to them and contact Leviton to arrange for a free replacement device.



The electrical connection devices were manufactured in Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by Melville, New York-based Leviton Manufacturing.



They were sold at electrical distributors and online at www.Amazon.com from May 2019 through January 2020 for between $40 and $90.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX