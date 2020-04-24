

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably lower on Friday as worries about coronavirus pandemic rose following a report that said the drug remdesivir from Gilead failed in its first randomized clinical trial.



Another factor that contributed to the decline was the failure of the European Union leaders to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the virus pandemic.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly told the meeting that the European Union's economy could shrink by as much as 15 percent this year as a result of slow decision making.



Disappointing economic data from Germany and the U.K. added to the woes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.28%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.3% and Germany's DAX lost 1.69%. Switzerland's SMI bucked the trend and ended with a slender gain.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden settled sharply lower.



Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Italy and Portugal ended with moderate losses. Ireland and Turkey closed modestly higher and Ukrain ended flat.



Among the prominent losers in the German market, Lufthansa plunged nearly 9%. Deutsche Bank shed about 6.75% after S&P lowered its outlook to negative from stable.



Wirecard declined 5.9%. Thyssenkrupp, Daimler, BMW, Infineon Technologies, BASF and Volkswagen lost 2.5 to 4%.



In France, Societe Generale, ArcelorMittal, Accor, Airbus Group, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Technip, Capgemini and BNP Paribas lost 3 to 4.5%.



Valeo surged up nearly 8%. Publicis Groupe gained about 3.75%, while Worldline gained 2.3%. Sanofi moved up 2.5% after confirming its earnings guidance for 2020.



In the U.K. market, TUI ended nearly 8% down. Intertek Group lost more than 6%, while Whitbread and Meggit ended lower by 5.2% and 4.3%, respectively.



Aveva Group, Pearson, Standard Chartered, Aviva Plc, Evraz, ITV and Fresnillo also declined sharply, while Taylor Wimpey and RSA ended stronger by 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively.



In economic news, the German Ifo survey showed that its business confidence index slid to 74.3 in April from 85.9 points in March, marking the biggest drop on record. 'The corona crisis hits the German economy with full force,' said Ifo.



U.K. retail sales declined at the fastest pace since the series began as many stores ceased trading following the official guidance during the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Retail sales volume, including automotive fuel, declined 5.1% month-on-month in March, following a 0.3% drop in February. Economists had forecast a 4.9% decrease. This was the biggest fall on record. Clothing stores logged the sharpest fall.



UK consumer confidence declined sharply amid lockdown in April, as initially estimated, final data from GfK showed Friday. The consumer confidence index fell to -34 from -9 in March. The score matched the flash estimate published on April 6.



