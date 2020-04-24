

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) has expanded the availability of its Messenger Kids to more than 70 new countries. The social networking giant has also added new features that will gradually roll out to new markets.



With schools closed and people physically distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook expects parents to use technology to help their kids connect with friends and family.



Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family.



Facebook has added a new feature called 'Supervised Friending,' through which parents can choose to allow their kids to accept, reject, add or remove contacts, while maintaining the ability to override any new contact approvals from the Parent Dashboard. Supervised Friending will start rolling out immediately in the US and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world. Previously, it was up to parents to invite and approve every contact for their child.



Facebook has also added a new feature that gives parents the choice to approve a similar adult to help connect their child with other kids through a group in Messenger Kids. These approved adults can only connect kids whose parents have also granted this adult the same approval. This feature will be available starting today in the US, and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world. Teachers, coaches, parents and other leaders can access this feature.



