Bayern Münchens Außenverteidiger Alphonso Davies denkt über eine Karriere als Schauspieler nach. "Football comes first, but I want to be an actor eventually", sagte Davies dem "Guardian".



Er möge es, Menschen zu unterhalten, die Videoplattform "TikTok" gebe ihm die Möglichkeit dazu. Dort hat der kanadische Nationalspieler schon einige Videos von sich veröffentlicht. "It allows fans to not only see what I do on the field, but also to get to know my personality a bit more. And it passes the time during the corona crisis when we are all staying home", sagte der Bayern-Star.



Davies hatte am Montag seinen Vertrag beim FC Bayern München offiziell bis 2025 verlängert.