

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced steps the City is taking to re-start the economy. Blasio expects to have a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild the city after the coronavirus threat subsides.



'This crisis is not only about a virus; it's about the fallout from hundreds of thousands of our neighbors losing their jobs and struggling to provide for their families. It's about the outsized devastation communities of color are facing across the country. I am not only calling on New Yorkers from all walks of life to help us get our city back on its feet - I am calling on them to join me in the fight ahead for a fair recovery,' said Mayor Bill de Blasio.



In the beginning of June, a task force will put forward a recovery road map that will inform the City's recovery efforts. They will continue to support the City over the course of the recovery and adjust the roadmap to meet new challenges.



The mayor announced 11 new task forces Sunday that will lead the city's immediate and long-term recovery from the new coronavirus pandemic. Eight councils would be focused on restarting the city's economy that will meet the first week of May.



