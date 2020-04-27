

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will warp up its monetary policy meeting on Monday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent, although it may introduce other means of stimulus to combat the economic woes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.



China will see March figures for industrial profits; in February, profits plummeted 38.3 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth 277.11 billion HKD and exports were at 238.56 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 38.55 billion HKD.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday for ANZAC Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX