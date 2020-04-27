Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZL ISIN: CH0025238863 Ticker-Symbol: KNIA 
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.20
08:06 Uhr
136,25 Euro
+2,45
+1,83 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,25139,2508:06
128,65131,1008:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KUEHNE & NAGEL
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG136,25+1,83 %