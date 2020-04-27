Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1EWWW ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 Ticker-Symbol: ADS 
Xetra
24.04.20
17:35 Uhr
205,40 Euro
-3,00
-1,44 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,70201,4008:31
200,60200,9008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIDAS AG205,40-1,44 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 5,20
Hebel: 4,02
mit moderatem Hebel