Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Frankfurt
27.04.20
08:50 Uhr
39,770 Euro
+0,950
+2,45 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,26041,17009:57
40,36041,03009:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC39,770+2,45 %