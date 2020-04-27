

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - KYOCERA CORP. (KYO) reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 107.7 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 4.4 percent from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 297.36 yen compared to 284.94 yen. Fiscal year sales revenue declined 1.5 percent to 1.6 trillion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 242.92 yen; and sales revenue of 1.5 trillion yen.



For fiscal 2020, the amount of the year-end dividend will be 80 yen per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 160 yen per share. Kyocera currently expects the annual dividend for fiscal 2021 to be 120 yen per share.



