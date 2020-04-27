Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
27.04.20
09:47 Uhr
121,26 Euro
+3,90
+3,32 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,58120,6410:03
120,64120,6610:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ121,26+3,32 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,12
Hebel: 5,94
mit moderatem Hebel