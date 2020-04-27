Almost overnight, the expectations of leadership have changed - globally.Covid-19: accelerating the change process Before the Covid-19 virus stopped the world in its tracks, we were already navigating deep societal change with complex social, gender and environmental issues on a global scale. Values were clearly shifting, and our world was moving in its own rhythm towards agility and digitalization. With the strong presence of social media, leaders are much more...

