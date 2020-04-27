Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8TZ ISIN: US12653C1080 Ticker-Symbol: CGD 
Frankfurt
27.04.20
08:04 Uhr
10,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30010,80014:29
10,60010,70014:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CNX RESOURCES
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION10,500-0,94 %