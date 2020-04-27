

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diagnosed cases of coronavirus are nearing the million mark in the United States.



The pandemic has so far infected 965,933 people and killed 54,877 others in the country, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 288,045 were in New York. The number of casualties reached 22,269 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 7:45 a.m. ET update on Monday.



Including New York, 11 states have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus.



New Jersey (5938 deaths and 109038 infections), Michigan (3315 deaths, 37778 infections), Massachusetts (2899 deaths and 54938 infections), Louisiana (1729 deaths, 26773 infections), Illinois (1933 death, 43903 infections), Pennsylvania (1816 deaths, 42616 infections), California (1723 deaths, 43720 infections) Connecticut (1924 deaths, 25269 infections), Florida (1075 deaths, 31532 infections), Georgia (916 deaths, 23481 infections) and Washington (749 deaths, 13521 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, the acting Navy secretary and the chief of naval operations briefed Defense Secretary Dr. Mark Esper on the Navy's preliminary inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak on board the warship USS Theodore Roosevelt.



U.S. media reported that it has been recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty after triggering the alarm of a growing coronavirus outbreak on board Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated.



At the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new possible symptoms of coronavirus infection. They are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Previously only fever, cough and shortness of breath were considered as possible symptoms.



