Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907179 ISIN: US0152711091 Ticker-Symbol: A6W 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
09:16 Uhr
142,00 Euro
+2,00
+1,43 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00141,0022:31
138,00139,0022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC142,00+1,43 %