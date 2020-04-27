

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $156 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.61 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $408 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.38 to $1.40



