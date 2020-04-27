

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $218 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $2.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $1.46 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $275 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.29 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

