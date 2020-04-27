

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $142.04 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $234.17 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.16 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.83 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $150.16 Mln. vs. $223.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.55 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



