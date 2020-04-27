

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $140.5 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $185.4 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $142.6 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.71 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $142.6 Mln. vs. $187.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de