Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897879 ISIN: CA1363751027 Ticker-Symbol: CY2 
Tradegate
27.04.20
21:42 Uhr
74,92 Euro
+1,90
+2,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,5674,9727.04.
75,1775,5527.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY74,92+2,60 %