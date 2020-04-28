Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541867 ISIN: US4771431016 Ticker-Symbol: JAW 
Tradegate
27.04.20
20:43 Uhr
7,650 Euro
+0,250
+3,38 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5007,60027.04.
7,4507,50027.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JETBLUE AIRWAYS
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP7,650+3,38 %