PARIS, April 27 (WNM/AP-HP) - Researchers at the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) published preliminary results from a study of tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody utilized for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (https://www.aphp.fr/contenu/tocilizumab-improves-significantly-clinical-outcomes-patients-moderate-or-severe-covid-19). In a randomized clinical trial, 65 COVID-19 patients were treated using standard care and tocilizumab, and 64 patients were treated using standard care ...

