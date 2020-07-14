

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial or IST being conducted by Imperial College London to evaluate the efficacy of fostamatinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase or SYK inhibitor, for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.



Fostamatinib, marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).



