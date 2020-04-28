

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said it launched and priced a $2.5 billion SEC-registered bond offering on April 27. The offering comprised $750 million 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025; $1 billion 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030; and $750 million 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2032.



The Group said proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The bond offering is scheduled to settle on 29 April 2020.



The issuer of the bonds is Diageo Capital plc, with payment of principal and interest fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo plc.



BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. acted as joint active book-running managers on this offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken