

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported net income to owners of parent of 314.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 1.6 percent from previous year. Net income per share was 755.01 yen compared to 725.92 yen. Net sales declined 3.2 percent to 1.54 trillion yen.



The year-end dividend for the fiscal year is planned to be 110 yen per share. The annual dividend will be 220 yen per share.



The company noted that it will promptly make an announcement of the business and dividend forecast as soon as the disclosure of the forecast becomes possible.



