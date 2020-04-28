

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



-Earnings: -$90.07 million in Q4 vs. $99.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$57.21 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $857.68 million in Q4 vs. $726.56 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $875.4 - $895.6 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

