

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL):



-Earnings: -$456 million in Q2 vs. $439 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.37 in Q2 vs. $1.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $433 million or $1.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.00 per share -Revenue: $3.20 billion in Q2 vs. $3.41 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

