

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.40 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $3.88 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.51 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $12.03 billion from $13.12 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.51 Bln. vs. $4.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $12.03 Bln vs. $13.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 to $2.92 Full year revenue guidance: $48.5 to $50.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken