

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $53.56 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $108.99 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.16 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $464.94 million from $513.86 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $72.16 Mln. vs. $115.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $464.94 Mln vs. $513.86 Mln last year.



