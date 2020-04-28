

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $132.2 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $346.0 million, or $2.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.2 million or $2.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.68 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $283.2 Mln. vs. $245.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.43 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q2): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

