

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate rose during the January to March period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent during the January to March period from 3.5 percent during the December to February period.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 173,000 during the January to March period from 163,700 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.4 percent in the three months ended March.



The employment rate fell slightly to 60.3 percent during January to March period from 60.6 percent in the preceding three months.



