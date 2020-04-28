

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) lowers its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, given the current global shutdown and macroeconomic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects only a growth in total service revenue, compared to the previous growth projection between 6 and 8 percent.



