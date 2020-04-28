Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928906 ISIN: US00971T1016 Ticker-Symbol: AK3 
Tradegate
28.04.20
21:38 Uhr
94,91 Euro
-0,30
-0,32 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0091,0022:45
93,6394,1122:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKAMAI
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC94,91-0,32 %