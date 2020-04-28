

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Griffon Corp. (GFF):



-Earnings: $0.90 million in Q2 vs. -$1.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10.05 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $566.35 million in Q2 vs. $549.63 million in the same period last year.



