

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $161.19 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $130.61 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $165.99 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $561.92 million from $542.38 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $165.99 Mln. vs. $143.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $561.92 Mln vs. $542.38 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ($0.43 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 to $540 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

