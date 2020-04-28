

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $162 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $16 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $1.79 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $222 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



