

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $78.15 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $161.79 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.81 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $78.15 Mln. vs. $161.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken