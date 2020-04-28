

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $20.4 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $31.1 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $77.2 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.00 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $77.2 Mln. vs. $92.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



