

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.23 compared to profit of $0.44, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company reported an adjusted loss before interest and taxes of $632 million, for the quarter. The estimated negative effect of the virus on adjusted EBIT was at least $2 billion.



First quarter revenue declined 15 percent year-on-year to $34.3 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter.



Ford Motor expects second-quarter adjusted EBIT to be a loss of more than $5 billion. The company plans to report second-quarter results on July 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken