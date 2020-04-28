

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) said the company believes the range of possible 2020 net income results will likely be between $500 million and $900 million, which includes the $641.8 million impact of first quarter impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA will likely be between $2.60 billion and $3.00 billion. Growth capital expenditures have been further reduced, and are now expected to range from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion.



First quarter profit per share was $0.83, excluding noncash impairment charges. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% from prior year.



