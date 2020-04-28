Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923889 ISIN: US48203R1041 Ticker-Symbol: JNP 
Tradegate
28.04.20
08:30 Uhr
21,970 Euro
+0,060
+0,27 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50022,50022:48
22,11522,30522:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUNIPER NETWORKS
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUNIPER NETWORKS INC21,970+0,27 %