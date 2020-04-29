Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETU4 ISIN: US82706C1080 Ticker-Symbol: S9M 
Tradegate
27.04.20
15:15 Uhr
41,000 Euro
+0,400
+0,99 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,20041,40028.04.
40,60041,00028.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR41,000+0,99 %