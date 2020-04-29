

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $25.92 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $8.27 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.35 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.3% to $132.77 million from $88.90 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.35 Mln. vs. $15.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $132.77 Mln vs. $88.90 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $133 to $143 Mln



