

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis releases Germany's import prices. Import prices are forecast to fall 4 percent on a yearly basis in March, after easing 2 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was valued at 1.0855 against the greenback, 115.63 against the yen, 1.0556 against the franc and 0.8696 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

