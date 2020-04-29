Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577220 ISIN: DE0005772206 Ticker-Symbol: FIE 
Xetra
28.04.20
17:35 Uhr
59,00 Euro
-1,65
-2,72 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIELMANN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,2559,6008:31
59,3059,6008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIELMANN
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIELMANN AG59,00-2,72 %