

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit dropped to 11.8 million euros from last year's 46.9 million euros. Pre-tax profit was 17.6 million euros, down from 67.2 million euros in the previous year.



The number of glasses sold in the first quarter of 2020 dropped by 14.4 percent to 1.7 million from 1.99 million glasses last year.



External sales including VAT and inventory changes decreased to 407.4 million euros from 437.6 million euros in the prior year.



The company reported that its net income for the fiscal year 2019 rose to 177.3 million euros from 173.6 million euros last year.



Annual unit sales grew to 8.28 million glasses from 8.15 million glasses in the prior year. consolidated sales rose to 1.52 billion euros from 1.43 billion euros in the previous year.



