

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its first-quarter gold production was 197.0 thousand ounce down 6.7% from last year, due to lower volumes of ore processed at both Herradura and Noche Buena, and to a lesser extent, lower ore grade at Herradura and at San Julián.



Quarterly silver production was 13.2 million ounce (including Silverstream), up 0.7% from the prior year, due to a higher ore grade at San Julián and a higher volume of ore processed at Fresnillo, offset by the expected lower ore grade at Saucito.



Fresnillo said it will keep full year production guidance under constant review.



Fresnillo noted that it is well funded with sufficient cash balance to withstand any temporary disruption.



