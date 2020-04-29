Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVZE ISIN: GB00B2QPKJ12 Ticker-Symbol: FNL 
Tradegate
29.04.20
10:08 Uhr
8,388 Euro
+0,142
+1,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2808,41210:47
8,3048,41010:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESNILLO PLC8,388+1,72 %